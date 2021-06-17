Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Prithviraj, Sudeep to host ‘Masterchef’ South versions

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the host of the debut season of the cooking reality show “MasterChef Telugu”. Vijay Sethupathi will host the Tamil version, Prithviraj Sukumaran the Malayalam version and Kichcha Sudeep will host Kannada version of the show.

“I’m very excited about this development. I’ve always been extremely passionate about cooking and food as a subject matter. Owing to my chaotic shooting schedule I’ve never been able to fully commit myself to the love for culinary creativity,” Tamannaah said.

She added: “But yes I do enjoy cooking up a storm in the kitchen once in a while for my loved ones in my free time. I can’t wait to treat myself to all the exotic culinary delights on set. It’s going to be extremely exciting and gratifying.”