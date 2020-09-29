Tamannaah virtually inaugurates store of Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Hyderabad: Virtual inauguration of 13th store of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Khammam was made by its brand ambassador actor Tamannaah Bhatia. She was accompanied by M P Ahmed, Managing Director Indian operations.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ international operations managing director Sham Lal Ahmed and executive director Malabar Gold Abdus Salam and other administrative officials were present on the occasion of virtual inauguration.

The official Facebook page of the jeweller was released on the occasion.

Source: Siasat news