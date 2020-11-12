Tamannah to star in her debut Telugu web series ’11th Hour’

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannah Bhatia is all set to star in her Telugu web series titled ’11the Hour’ which will stream soon on the OTT platform Aha. Dates are likely to be announced soon.

The web series will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep Uppalapati.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Tamannah unveiled the title logo and the first look poster of the web series where she can be seen donning a red gown standing against the backdrop of a city skyline. Sharing the poster, Tamannah wrote, “Thrilled to announce that my first ever Telugu web show “11th hour” is coming soon on @ahavideoin”.

Have a look at the poster:

Earlier, the actress had unveiled the first look poster of the web series at a launch event in Hyderabad, in the presence of Praveen Sattaru, writer, and producer U Pradeep, and Allu Aravind of Aha.

Speaking to Cinema Express, director Praveen Sattaru said, “11th Hour unfolds in a single night in a boardroom. The title conveys the meaning ‘at the last moment’ and true to that, 11th Hour is a thriller that will keep your heart racing right from the opening scene. We tried to showcase how a woman in the world of corporate business, mostly ruled by men, ends up being the guardian angel of her company.”

According to reports, the team has wrapped up the shoot and the makers will reveal the release date on November 13 at Aha’s Diwali event.

This is Tamannaah’s second web series, after her OTT debut with the Tamil November Story, which is yet to be released.

Speaking about Tamannah’s other projects, the the actress is waiting for the release of her next ‘That Is Mahalakshmi’, which is the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

While fans are excited over Tamannaah’s entry into the OTT world, she has the Bollywood project Bole Chudiyan in post-production mode, and the Telugu film Seetimaarr in the making.