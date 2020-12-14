Tameer-e-Millat decides to renew efforts to face emerging challenges in the country

Hyderabad: Mr. Syed Jaleel Ahmed, Advocate, the President of All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, convened a meeting of the senior members of the organisation to discuss matters pertaining to the nation. The meeting also looked into the functioning of the Organisation and felt that in the changed circumstance in India fresh efforts have to be made to meet emerging challenges.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Mr. Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar and Dr Mushtaq Ali, the Vice Presidents of the Organisation. It was also attended by the sons of the founder members—Janaab Khaleeullah Hussaini, Janaab Sulaiman Sikandar and Janaab Abdur Rahim Qureshi. They were Mr Ayub Hussaini, Mr Mujahed Sikander and Mr Masood Qureshi respectively.