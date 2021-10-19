Tameer-e-Millat expresses solidarity with agitating farmers

Hyderabad: All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, one of the oldest organisation working for the socio-economic causes of the community, today extended its support to the farmers who are running campaign against new agriculture laws, and urged the government to accept their demands as they benefit the nation.

The farmers have been agitating for the last about one year near New Delhi.

At the end of a massive annual meeting celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad at Exhibition Grounds, passed a number of resolutions. One of them was a demand about the plight of the farmers in the country and the refusal of the Central government to speak with them and resolve the festering problem.

During the 72nd annual Milad public meeting the Millat passed two other resolutions—one the trend of mob lynching Muslims in the North and the anti-Muslim riots that took place in Delhi last year. It also condemned the ‘unlawful’ arrest of Muslim youth as well as eminent Islamic scholars. The allegations of forced religious conversions are without any base, it added.

The meeting which extolled the humanitarian values taught by the Prophet also condemned spread of Islamophobia in the country and expressed deep concern over growing menace of communalism being spread by a number media houses.

Earlier, eminent Islamic scholar and former Rajya Sabha member Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, in his address, said that “Prophet Muhammed is the all-time great reformist whose teachings of equality, human rights, especially for women brought about a revolution of thoughts, strategies and concepts.” He said, “a true Muslim is one who respects and gives of the people.”

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Acting General Secretary, said, “Societal reforms should begin from home.” He urged Muslims to “Give time to the family members which is their due,”

“Rights of women must be honoured,” he added.

Maulana Umrain Mahfooz, AIMPLB Secretary, asked the Muslims to “Work for the rights of their spouses, oppressed members of the society, the labour and other deprived sections of the society.”

Delivering the presidential address, Tameer-e-Millat President Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar reiterated the importance of programmes run by his organisation.

Earlier, Chairman Reception Committee Syed Aneesuddin welcomed the gathering while Tameer e Millat Secretary Omer Ahmed Shafeeq presented the annual report. Mufti Qasim Siddiqui Taskheer also spoke. Former President of American Federation of Muslims of India (AFMI) Dr Khutbuddin Mohammed was also present on this occasion.