Tameer e Millat urges govt to cease NRC, NPR and CAA

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Tameer E Millat, which observed the ’71st Jalsa-e -ahmatulil Alameen’ on Friday, urged the Central Government to cease its operations with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The organization alleged that the CAA and NRC are not only anti-Muslims, but that those also target other communities.

A resolution against the laws was passed during the 71st Annual Jalsa in Hyderabad, which was held in restricted conditions on Friday. The Tamir-E-Millat said that the CAA acts is against the fundamental principles of democracy, and that it is also against downtrodden people, who do not have relevant documents.

The resolution also condemned the blasphemous attack on the character of Prophet Muhammed by French President Emmanuel Macron and some “so-called intellectuals”. The intent of the attack, according to the organization, was to provoke Muslims and to paint them as “terrorists”, by outraging their modesty, patience and religious sentiments, it said

The virtual meeting was addressed by eminent international scholars, including Shaik-ul-Islam Dr. Taher-ul-Quadri, Australian scholar Imam Abdul Quddus Azhari and Shaik Fakhruddin Owaisi from South Africa. Mufti Ziauddin Nakshbandi, Hafiz Ahsan bin Mohammed Al-Hamoomi and Aafaqur Rahman, asked Muslims to preach and present the teachings of Islam in a proper manner by “exemplifying” themselves. They also asked people to follow the ways and teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

Contrary to the popular pseudo perception, Islam, the second largest religion of the world, spread not only through the sword, but through good character as well stated the organization. The preachers urged Muslim parents to teach and train their children to become peace loving citizens who respect everyone irrespective of their religion, caste or creed.

The Tameer-e-Millat also offered condolences to the families of people who lost their lives due to Covid-19 and floods that took place earlier this month in Hyderabad. It appreciated the manifold initiatives taken by different organizations .