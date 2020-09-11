Tamil actor-comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away at 45

Chennai: Popular Tamil actor-comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack. He was 45.

Vadivel Balaji’s death

According to reports, Vadivel Balaji was under treatment for the past 15 days after suffering a heart attack. Reportedly, he was paralyzed after the cardiac arrest. Vadivel had been receiving treatment since then in a private hospital in Chennai.

The media reports said that Vadivel was shifted to the government Hospital Omandurar, after being admitted in Chennai’s Billroth Hospital and Vijaya Hospital. The comedian was on a ventilator and his family couldn’t manage the private hospital bills, the report claims.

Vadivel Balaji breathed his last on Thursday morning after suffering another stroke.

The comedian, who shot to fame with Vijay TV’S popular comedy television show ‘Kalakapovathu Yaaru’ and ‘Adhu Idhu’, is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The news of Vadivel Balaji’s death was confirmed by Vijay TV on twitter. Taking to twitter, Vijay TV posted a picture of Balaji, with the hashtag ‘#RIPVadivelBalaji.’

Vadivel made his acting debut with ‘En Rasavin Manasile’ in 1991. The Tamil actor was popularly known for mimicking popular and legendary comedian Vadivelu. He had worked in a lot of Tamil films. He was also a part of Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai 2.

He was one of the few Tamil actors to successfully move from TV to the big screen. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Nayanthara’s hit film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Vadivel Balaji’s demise has indeed shocked the entire Tamil film industry.