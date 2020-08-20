Tamil actors, directors pray for recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Chennai, Aug 20 : Tamil movie directors and actors who had gathered to pray collectively for the speedy recovery of noted singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, turned emotional during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The popular singer who was admitted to a private hospital with mild coronavirus infection some days back is now on ventilator and ECMO support.

The virtual meeting was called by famed Director Bharathiraja to which several other directors, actors and singers responded.

Bharathiraja turned emotional and with a shaky voice welcomed actor Sathyaraj.

“It is 50 years friendship with Balu. We all belong to one family-movie family. It is this movie field that provided food for me,” Bharathiraja said.

Actor Sathyaraj too turned emotional and said that it was SPB who sang a duet for him after he had acted as villain in several movies.

Singer Chitra who has sung several songs with SPB wished him a speedy recovery and sang a prayer seeking the blessings of Dhanvantri – the Hindu God of medicine.

Speaking at the meeting, Saroja Devi said: “Balu should come back. Whenever I meet Balu I always ask him whether he drank honey to have such a sweet voice.”

Movie Director Thangar Bachan said he grew up listening to SPB’s songs.

“Collective prayer will have a positive effect and Balu will come back,” Bachan said.

Actor Prabhu recalled his late father and legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan who used say that SPB is the world’s treasure.

Director, Actor and Producer Parthipan shared how SPB is a good human being and a very humble person.

Meanwhile several people holding candles lined up near MGM Healthcare where SPB is admitted for Covid-19 treatment.

