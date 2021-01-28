Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya joins Oscar race

Chennai: Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Suriya has joined the Oscar race for this year in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and many other categories.

According to the latest media reports, the film has entered the 3rd round of Golden Globe Awards as well.

Apparently, the panel members of the Golden Globe Awards are happy with the film and it has been selected for the next level of screening. The film competes in different categories including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer and Best Writer.

However, only if the film gets selected at this level, it can make it to the final nomination to bag the award. A couple of days back, Rajasekar Pandian, who is a co-producer of Soorarai Pottru, revealed on social media that the film is in the Oscar race under the General Category.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today

This Suriya-starrer was initially set for a theatrical release, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic it was released on Amazon Prime for Diwali. It is one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDB for 2020, with a rating of 8.2.

The film garnered a lot of praise for its amazing story, screenplay, direction, cinematography, acting and music. The Sudha Kongara directorial is a fictional account of the book Simply Fly, based on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G.R. Gopinath.