Tamil Nadu: 931 items related to Vaigai river civilization excavated

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department has unearthed 913 items in Sivaganga district during the sixth phase of excavations meant to explore the Vaigai river civilization.

A clay kiln (in Manalur), terracotta seal, cattle bones, skeletons, scales, 10 pots (in Kondagai), knives, a gold coin, bowl-like logs, Chinese pottery, and a smoker among other things were recovered from four locations — Keeladi, Agaram, Kondagai and Manalur in Sivaganga district during phase six that ended Wednesday.

The phase six excavations, which started from February 19, were suspended for 57 days from March 24 to May 19 because of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, besides 10 days recently due to rain.

The Tamil Nadu government took over the systematic archaeological excavations in the state from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) last year, fourth phase onwards.

Apart from the Keeladi cluster in Sivaganga, the excavations are being done at Sivagalai and Adichachanallur in Thoothukudi district and Kodumanal in Erode.

So far, 15,451 items have been recovered by the ASI and the state department.

As many as 7,818 archaeological objects were found in the first three phases of excavations carried out by the ASI.

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has uncovered 7,633 items, including tools and a 21-layer ring well.

As many as 392 people have been employed for the excavation work and 76 pits dug.

Source: ANI