Tamil Nadu: Clashes erupt in Cuddalore

Representational Photo

Cuddalore: Violent clashes broke out in Cuddalore District of Tamil Nadu. Boats, huts and two-wheelers were set ablaze.

As per the details of the report, the clashes were erupted between alleged political rival groups.

Around 25 fishing boats were set on fire in Thazhungada fishing village.

One died, several injured

Apart from loss of assets, one man died and several other received injuries in the clashes. The injured were taken to the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

After the clashes, around 50 men were arrested.

Huge police force were deployed in the village.

