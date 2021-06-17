Tamil Nadu CM announces scheme for kuruvai cultivation

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 17th June 2021 7:37 pm IST
Stalin
DMK President and Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.K.Stalin. (Photo: twitter@mkstalin)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a scheme for kuruvai cultivation. In a statement on Thursday, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the scheme aims to provide equipment subsidies and inputs to the farmers for kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta region.

The state government is announcing this package after a gap of three years and the scheme costing Rs 61.09 crore will be beneficial to the 2.07 lakh farmers involved in kuruvai (short-term) cultivation in the Cauvery delta.

Fifty crore rupees is earmarked for providing farm equipment to farmers on subsidy and Rs 11.09 crore will be used for the effective use of water from farm ponds.

MS Education Academy

The statement from the CMO said that this would be implemented in Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts in full and partly in Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Trichy.

Generally kuruvai cultivation is done over 3.2 lakh acres in the delta districts. The agricultural department will ensure that there are sufficient paddy seeds, biofertilizers and other items.

Water from Stanley reservoir in Mettur was released on June 12 and water from Kallanai was released on June 16 for irrigation of farmlands in the Cauvery delta region.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button