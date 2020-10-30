Tamil Nadu CM pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries paid floral tributes at the statue of former MP and freedom fighter Muthuramalingam in Pasumpon village on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Tamil Nadu observes October 30 as Muthuramalingam Guru Puja, during which opposition leaders and AIADMK workers also paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

The AIADMK government celebrates the Guru Puja of Muthuramalinga as a government festival. More than 8,000 police personnel were deployed at the village on the day.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people from other states, however, were not permitted in the village.

Only local residents were allowed with COVID protocols like wearing face masks and temperature checks.

Source: ANI