Tamil Nadu: Elephant dies after being set on fire, video goes viral

Nilgiris: A 40-year-old elephant was burnt to death after some people set its ear on fire in Nilgris, Tami Nadu.

According to the forest officials, the elephant was seriously injured after some villagers in Masinagudi threw a lit cloth on its ear to chase it away.

Unfortunately on January 19, the elephant died while efforts were being made to shift it to a facility for medical care.

The horrendous act was captured in a video and posted on social media, following which, the three men, allegedly responsible for setting the elephant on fire, have been booked.

According to media reports, a senior official of the Masinagudi Tiger Reserve said that three people – identified as Prasath, Raymond Dean and Ricky Rayan have been booked in the case.

While two people have been arrested, the third is yet to be nabbed.