Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Jan 31, 2021

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 3:43 am IST
Chennai, Dec 31 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by month, subject to certain relaxations.

In a statement issued here, he said the lockdown has been extended, but various relaxations have been given, including permission to hold indoor social/religious/ political/sports/education/cultural gatherings subject to a maximum of 200 persons or 50 per cent seating capacity from January 2021.

Permission has been given to carry out movie or tele serial shooting without any maximum ceiling on the people working, as well as removing restrictions on worship time at places of worship.

Palaniswami also said e-registration would continue for those who come from states other than Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and the ban on international flights other than permitted by the Central government would continue.

With large number of people expected to gather on the beaches on Kaanum Pongal day, Palaniswami said this will not be allowed on January 16 to prevent spread of the disease.

