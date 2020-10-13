Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM’s mother



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem at 1 am.

“I am saddened to know about the demise of Thavusayammal, Mother of Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The passing away of a mother who had nurtured right from birth with her unconditional love and sacrifices is an irreparable loss. In this hour of grief, I extend my sincere condolences to Palaniswami and to the bereaved family members,” Purohit said in a press statement.

“I pray to Almighty God to rest her soul forever in eternal peace and give strength to Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his family to overcome this unfathomable loss,” he added.

Chief Minister Palaniswami reached Salem to attend the last rites of his mother. At around 9.15 am on Tuesday, Thavusayammal was cremated at a burial ground in Siluvampalayam village of Salem district.

Source: ANI