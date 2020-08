Chennai, Aug 14 : Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, tested negative on Friday.

In a statement, the Kauvery Hospital here said that “his determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active”.

Purohit had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was advised home quarantine.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.