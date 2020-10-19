Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 10 crore aid to flood-hit Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is facing irreversible damages by the unprecedented rains received in a single week. With over 70 deaths and several people missing, the unpleasant happening has affected over 37,000 in Hyderabad alone. The city alone has suffered a damage of around Rs 670 Crore said Minister for Municipal Administration K.T Rama Rao.

At the time of crisis, Tamil Nadu is the first state to extend financial help. In a letter addressed by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, it said, “The heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the city of Hyderabad and in certain districts of Telangana have extensive damage to property and have taken toll of loves. At this difficult time, on behalf of the state government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods”

He further adds, “As a token of support and solidarity of the government of people of Tamil Nadu with the people of Telangana, I have ordered an immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. We are also sending blankets and mats as relief materials to the affected families”.

Meanwhile, rains continue to lash Hyderabad on 19 October. The GHMC’s director of enforcement, vigilance, and disaster management warned people of heavy rainfall over Kukatpally and Khairatabad zones spreading to other areas of the city. It advised people to stay indoors and come out only if absolutely necessary.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers for many parts of the city during the next two-three hours. It also warned that a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur in some parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Yadadri Bhuvnagiri, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Medak Vikarabad, and Sangareddy in the next three hours.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the state received a cumulative rainfall of 1231.3 mm against the normal 798.2 mm with a deviation of 54 per cent from 1 June to 19 October. 196 mandals received excess rainfall of 20 to 59 per cent, while 259 mandals received more than 60 per cent rainfall, it said. Around 120 mandals in the state received normal rainfall and only 14 mandals saw a rainfall deficit till 19 October.