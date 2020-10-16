Tamil Nadu logs 4,410 fresh Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths

Chennai, Oct 15 : As many as many as 4,410 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 674,802, the State Health Department said on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the department also said 5,055 Covid-19 cured persons were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking their total to 622,458.

The state also recorded the death of 49 patients, taking the toll till date to 10,472.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 41,872.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 25,010.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,148 persons testing positive for the virus, taking its tally to 186,667.

