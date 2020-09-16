Tamil Nadu to bifurcate Thiruvalluvar University, create new one

Chennai, Sep 16 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University will be bifurcated and a new varsity will be created.

He said the new university will be based in Villupuram and added that the bifurcation is for ease of administration and nothing more should be read into the decision.

Palaniswami said the new university will start functioning from this year itself.

According to him, the number of colleges has increased and the university is bifurcated for ease of administration.

Palaniswami said in order to enable students in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to go for higher studies, the Thiruvalluvar University is bifurcated.

