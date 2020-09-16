Tamil Nadu to bifurcate Thiruvalluvar University, create new one

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 3:10 pm IST
Tamil Nadu to bifurcate Thiruvalluvar University, create new one

Chennai, Sep 16 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University will be bifurcated and a new varsity will be created.

He said the new university will be based in Villupuram and added that the bifurcation is for ease of administration and nothing more should be read into the decision.

Palaniswami said the new university will start functioning from this year itself.

According to him, the number of colleges has increased and the university is bifurcated for ease of administration.

Palaniswami said in order to enable students in Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Cuddalore to go for higher studies, the Thiruvalluvar University is bifurcated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Amazon names former US NSA chief to its board
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close