Tamil Nadu’s corona case tally up by 5,881, 97 more deaths

Chennai, July 31 : As many as 5,881 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the state’s total tally to 245,859, the state Health Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department also said that 5,778 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 183,956.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 57,968.

The state recorded the death of 97 Covid-19 patients taking the total toll till date to 3,935.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,263.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,013 persons more testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally to 99,794. The active cases in the city stands at 12,765 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged is 1,026.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.