Tamil Nadu’s corona death toll crosses 10,000

Chennai, Oct 8 : Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday to reach 10,052 with the death of 68 more people in the past 24 hours, the state Health Department said.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department also said that 5,088 more persons tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 640,943, while the total number of Covid-19 cured persons discharged from various hospitals in the state went up by 5,718 to 586,454.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 44,437.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 24,585.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,295 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally now stands at 178,108.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.