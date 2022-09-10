Tamilisai acts like opposition party leader: Vemula

Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has forgotten holding a constistutional post and she is acting like an opposition party leader in Telangana.

Minister Prashanth Reddy was the chief guest at the swearing in ceremony of Velpur and Kammarpalli new market commitees’ members in Balkonda Assembly segment of Nizamabad district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Governor has no right to question about the elected government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and she is openly working under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Centre was misusing the Governor’s office and was trying to grab the power by toppling the elected governments of opposition parties in the country.

The BJP leaders says that they will bring Eknath Shinde here and bring down our government. It shows their arrogance level and the misuse of government institutions, Prashanth Reddy said.

Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is not treating all political parties equal, Prashanth Reddy said that the Governor had held meetings with BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan and all the information related to the activities of Governor was being reached to the BJP leaders early than the government.

The TRS government respects the Constitution and the post of Governor. It also wishes that Tamilisai should respect the elected government in Telangana, he added.