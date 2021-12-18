TANA to give medical equipment worth Rs 25 cr in AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will provide medical equipment worth Rs 25 crore to government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. TANA chairman Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary stated at a media briefing on December 17, Friday, that the equipment being transported by sea from the United States is likely to arrive in Vizag on December 27.

He said that the equipment is donated by North-western Memorial Health Care in Chicago. “TANA has arranged with the Red Cross to pass over the equipment to Telugu state governments, and the Red Cross is identifying the hospitals that require the equipment,” Chowdary explained.

Anjaiah Chowdary, who was on his first visit to Visakhapatnam as TANA president, stated that the organisation had over 40,000 life members.

“TANA’s teams square programme has assisted 40,000 individuals undergoing heart surgery and has installed digital classrooms in 4,000 schools. In collaboration with Grace Foundation and Basavatarakam Indo-American Hospital, preparations are in the works to hold 150 cancer camps in rural parts of the two Telugu states,” he added.

He also informed the media persons that TANA has begun teleconsultation on health for the benefit of the people of India. “From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Indian Standard Time), we are offering free consultation in at least ten specialities,” said ANA chairman Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary.

“We’ve also launched a women’s empowerment initiative in which one female achiever will host a webinar.” “We are also going to launch an orientation programme for MS students who want to study in the United States,” he added.

Earlier, Chowdary provided an overview of TANA’s operations and how its different verticals, such as TANA Team Square, TANA Foundation, TANA Cares, and TANA Culture, have benefited the Telugu-speaking diaspora in the United States and Canada.

He stated that the association played a crucial role during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the United States and India.