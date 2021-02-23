Tandav controversy: Amazon Prime India chief Aparna Purohit records her statement



Lucknow: Aparna Purohit, the country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series “Tandav”, recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station here on Tuesday afternoon.

Purohit got her statement recorded on the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

A case had been filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on January 18 against Purohit, “Tandav” director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki.

According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit, who was questioned in a closed room. Her lawyers were also with her.

“Tandav” led to protests across the country over some objectionable scenes.

Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.