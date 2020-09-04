Tangling cable wires a threat to residents and commuters

Hyderabad: Tangled cable wires lying on roads and dangerously hanging from poles, some of them just about four feet off the ground, have become a cause for concern across for people across the city. In areas, wires were seen lying on the pavements, posing threat to pedestrians and people alike.

And several are also seen near the historic monuments and clustered buildings. Loosely hanging, scattered and overhead electrical wires and cables are a common sight in the city. Not only does it pose a grave threat to the precious lives of the people, but also to the property. This threat has increased manifold due to the monsoon.

In many locations like the Model Town market area, there are electricity poles with high voltage cables hanging loosely almost above the head of the people. According to the residents and some shop owners, they have complained about the same to the administration many times but in vain.

A resident of Balnagar who owns a garment shop in the Model Town area, says, “This happens every two to three months and gets worse during the rainy season. Someone from the electricity department does come after calling a couple of times to rectify the problem, but there is no permanent solution. Hence after a few days, the situation is back to square one with the live wires all over the place, some hanging loose and the other scattered carelessly here and there”.

Another shopkeeper from Model Town Hardeep Singh, who owns a confectionery shop, shares, “The electrical pole is just near our shop and the way the wires are connected and hanging loosely, it becomes really scary. It’s just not this part of the city, one can find such a situation almost everywhere. It not only puts our life in danger but also a short circuit in this weather will cause a fire that will engulf everything”.

According to a report, every day 30 individuals lose their precious life due to electrocution in India, and 80% of the fire is caused by short circuits. The narrow streets and overhead scattered wiring make the city vulnerable to short circuits. It’s just not the market areas like Model Town, Focal Point, industrial areas, but also residential areas, which are suffering from a similar fate.

In Model Town Extension, a resident, Achint Dhir, shares, “Most of the houses in the area have their boundary wall almost adjoining some electricity pole, and in such a case wire hang loosely, endangering lives. Also, the wires are not tied or placed neatly, rather you would find them disorganized and messy.” It seems the administration is in deep slumber and waiting for an unfortunate event to take place, she added.