Tanishk Bagchi’s ‘Patli Kamariya’ an ‘out and out dance track’

New Delhi, March 16 : Composer Tanishk Bagchi, like most musicians during lockdown, was busy making music at home, and among the songs he created is his recently-released single “Patli Kamariya”.

“I have cooked ‘Patli Kamariya’ with my kind of beats, my vibe of tunes and a whole lot of love for dance music! It is an out and out dance track!” he tells us about the song, sung by Sukh E.

The 39-year-old composer had a very simplistic approach in the song’s creation. He focused on creating the melody first that, according to him, needed to be simple and catchy.

“It’s got the kind of groove I prefer and have been longing to work on a track of this sound, and I am glad that it has finally happened. Sukh E has done a fantastic job in the song,” he adds.

Tanishk says he had a “lovely time” shooting for the video with Arvindar Khaira. The video also features actress Mouni Roy and Sukh E.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.