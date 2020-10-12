Tanishq under fire over interfaith marriage advertisement

New Delhi: Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq, rolled out its latest commercial with a narrative around interfaith marriage, terming it as “Ekatvam: A Confluence”
The video on the brand’s official YouTube channel, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower. She is assisted by her Muslim mother-in-law for catching sight of the arrangements being done for her baby shower.
Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs. When the woman queries the contradiction of traditions, and asks “Ye rasam to aap k ghar meiN hoti bhi nahiN hai na?” (This tradition is not followed in your house. Right?) her Muslim mother-in-law says, “Bitya ko khush rakhne ki rasm to har ghar me hoti hai” (Tradition of keeping daughter happy is in every religion)
As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”
However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter and #BoycottTanishq trended at first position on the platform today. Though the brand switched off comments on it’s YouTube channel, here is what Twitteratis said: