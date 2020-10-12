Tanishq under fire over interfaith marriage advertisement

New Delhi: Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq, rolled out its latest commercial with a narrative around interfaith marriage, terming it as “Ekatvam: A Confluence”

The video on the brand’s official YouTube channel, shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower. She is assisted by her Muslim mother-in-law for catching sight of the arrangements being done for her baby shower.

Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs. When the woman queries the contradiction of traditions, and asks “Ye rasam to aap k ghar meiN hoti bhi nahiN hai na?” (This tradition is not followed in your house. Right?) her Muslim mother-in-law says, “Bitya ko khush rakhne ki rasm to har ghar me hoti hai” (Tradition of keeping daughter happy is in every religion)

As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

However, the advertisement didn’t sit well with a section of Twitter and #BoycottTanishq trended at first position on the platform today. Though the brand switched off comments on it’s YouTube channel, here is what Twitteratis said:

Say no to #Tanishq this festive season and slap @TanishqJewelry for promoting (pseudo)secularism. Dare to show ad Muslim girl impregnated by hindu guy and her family giving her #Tanishq and marrying her happily go hindu family. #BoycottTanishq — Aadarsh Aman (@AadarshAman1) October 12, 2020

#tanishq is showing them the future which Infact is history reliving Itself, if they don't learn then this is the fate awaiting them, same fate which their parsi forefathers suffered at the hand of Izzlam!



If the desert cult was so benevolent @TataCompanies would be Iranian! pic.twitter.com/J3ivq9OaAj — ʀǟɦʊʟ ɢʊքȶǟ (@baniyapower) October 11, 2020

What #tanishq is showing – HINDU girl 100% safe in Muslim house



What actual happening – Hindu Girl trapped in love jihad and get killed.

Hindu girls are 0% safe in other religion houses. So Don't go by this sick company mindset 🙏#BoycottTanishq — My Name is sanghi🚩 (@bagga_daku) October 12, 2020

Secularism, unity in diversity ekatvam is all ok but these kind of ads does not bring any good you people are once a while fueling more with nonsensical ads. Remove your ad @TanishqJewelry #BoycottTanishq #tanishq — Rajveer (@_rajveers) October 12, 2020