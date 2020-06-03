Tanker overturns in Samba, one dead

Jammu: A Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) gas tanker skidded off the road and fell into a 15-feet deep ditch in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.

The tanker, which was on its way to Srinagar, turned turtle near Charawa village on the Samba-Majalta-Udhampur road.

Immediately after the accident, rescue teams from the HPCL along with duty magistrates, police, Fire and Emergency Services and SDRF personnel reached the spot and evacuated residents from nearby houses as a precautionary measure.

Two persons, including the driver of the tanker, were rescued in an injured condition and rushed to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead, they said, adding the condition of the driver was stated to be stable.

Source: PTI

