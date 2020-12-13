Tantrik sets 10-year-old girl, himself on fire

Barmer: In a shocking incident that took place in Sujo Ka Niwan Village of Barmer District, Rajasthan, a Tantrik set a 10-year-old girl and himself on fire.

According to the report published in the Free Press Journal, the Tantrik who is identified as Kistoora Ram had come to India from Pakistan six years ago.

After the incident, the father of the girl approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

As per the complaint, the girl had gone to a nearby relative’s place along with her cousin. On the return journey, Kistoora Ram kidnapped her. Her cousin rushed to the village to inform people about the incident.

However, the Tantrik had set the girl and himself on fire before the time villagers reached the spot.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found two burnt bodies and two bottles of kerosene.

Police have registered a case under the relevant section of IPC. When cops searched the house of Kistoora Ram, they found items used in Tantrik rituals.

Investigation is going on.