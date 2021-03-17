Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for ‘love and concern’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria on Wednesday confirmed to her fans that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and expressed gratitude to them for their concern and love.

The ‘Marjaavaan’ actor took to her Instagram handle and assured her followers about testing negative for the deadly virus. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Thank you all for your concern and love.. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all.”

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Baby Doll’, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

On the work front, Tara had recently completed the shoot for ‘Tadap’, which marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. She will also be seen essaying the lead in the upcoming sequels of ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Ek Villain’.

Source: ANI