Tara Sutaria joins Tiger Shroff in ‘Heropanti 2’

MansoorUpdated: 30th October 2020 6:48 pm IST
Tara Sutaria in lockdown: Being on a diet is not an option

Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria will star opposite Tiger Shroff in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Heropanti 2“.

The second instalment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Shroff in “Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3“.

Sutaria shared the news in a post on social media on Friday, saying that she is excited to work with Nadiadwala again after their upcoming remake of Telugu movie “RX100“.

Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go,” Sutaria wrote on Instagram.

So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily,” she added.

READ:  Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

On Twitter, Shroff, Khan and Nadiadwala welcomed Sutaria on the project.

Sutaria’s next will be the Hindi remake of Telugu feature “RX 100“, which has also been produced by Nadiadwala.

The film, which is being directed by Milan Luthria, marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 30th October 2020 6:48 pm IST
Back to top button