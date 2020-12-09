Taraji P. Henson: Just because we’re on TV doesn’t make us superheroes

Los Angeles, Dec 10 : Actress Taraji P. Henson says just because celebrities are on television, the fact does not make them superheroes, adding that they have real issues too.

“People think that just because celebrities, y’know, we look like we got it all together on the carpet or on the show — and yes we have money — but that we don’t have any issues. That’s what they will get to see, how normal we are. A lot of the issues that you are having, we have… just because we are on TV does not make us superheroes,” Henson told “Extra”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 50-year-old actress urged people to take “responsibility” for their own happiness, noting “there is nothing wrong” with seeking professional help if needed.

“Your happiness is your responsibility. Yes, that person hurt you. Yes, they will have their karma to deal with. Your job is to heal yourself. And you have to get up every day and fight like hell for yourself, and there is nothing wrong with therapy. You are in a relationship with yourself,” she said.

Henson added: “If you’re talking about running to couples’ therapy ’cause you need to save that relationship, honey, maybe you need to run to therapy for yourself, to save the relationship you have with yourself, first — now.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.