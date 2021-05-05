‘Taraweeh’ and nightly ‘Qiyam’ prayers to be performed together with Isha in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs instructed the Imamas of mosques across Kingdom to combine Taraweeh and nightly Qiyam prayers with Isha especially during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

The imams shall not have permission to establish Tahajjud or Qiyam prayers seperately. The Qiyam prayers must not exceed 30 minutes.

The Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said in a statement that, in the light of the Ministry of Health’s directive, Imams are instructed to establish Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers along with Isha during the last 10 days of Ramzan.

The Ministry of Health requested the Minister of Religious Affair to shorten the prayers duration in view of the pandemic. The duration of the Qiyam prayer shall not exceed 30 minutes.