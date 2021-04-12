Taraweeh prayers, iftar allowed at Makkah Masjid: Officials

Hyderabad: The minority welfare department officials have said that the Taraweeh prayers and iftar can be performed in the mosques by following the covid-19 guidelines as the state government hasn’t released any kind of restrictions on them.

The city’s two well-known mosques Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid which come under the supervision of the minority welfare department have completed the preparations for the Taraweeh prayers and iftar.

Meanwhile, the Houz or ablution repairing works have been completed in the Makkah Masjid. The roof shelter shed works in the mosque compound has also been completed while the washrooms construction works is nearing completion.

There are 35 washrooms assigned for men and 24 for women. There is a separate ablution section for women.

According to the Superintendent of the Makkah Masjid Abdul Qadeer, they have requested the state government to provide 1000 kilo of dates and 100 dozens of bananas to the Makkah masjid whereas Shahi Masjid has requested 500 kilo of dates.