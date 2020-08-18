Target to make India a manufacturing hub of construction equipment: Gadkari

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the target is to make India a global manufacturing hub of construction equipment.

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways was addressing a webinar ‘CII’s Virtual Exhibition on Construction Equipment, Technology, Components and Aggregates’ through video conference.

He said, to achieve the objective of self reliance, manufacturing of various components and parts in the automobile sector which are presently being imported needs to be boosted.

The minister assured the stakeholders to extend all possible support in developing technology centres in India.

Gadkari stressed on the need for research and cost reduction without compromising quality.

“Entire industrial sector today is facing a lot of challenges in the wake of Covid-19 crisis but we have to fight all the challenges with a positive frame of mind and make the automobile industry a manufacturing hub for construction equipments,” Gadkari said.

Furthermore, the minister called for research, innovation and technology upgradation and emphasised on the need for joint ventures and foreign collaborations to get easy finance and compatible technology.

He added that work is going on for a new scrapping policy for the transport sector.

Gadkari also emphasised on clearing MSME dues by all on priority.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

