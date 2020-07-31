Targeting mosques: Two demolished, one damaged within 20 days

Hyderabad: The demolishment of mosques have become an easy thing to do for the GHMC department or the government across the country. Be that be Babri Masjid in Ayodhya or a mosque in Secretariat one thing is apparent that it is the government’s property neither does democracy teach so.

In Telangana, the demolishment of mosques has become even more comfortable, especially after flattening Masjid-e-Ek-Khana— Amberpet in May 2019. While this mosque has not yet reconstructed more and more mosque are laid down.

The GHMC has recently targeted two mosques in the Telangana secretariat. The Mosques are though promised to be reconstructed but are claimed to be built on another location. The relocation of mosques has been opposed by the Muslim scholars and The All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should construct mosques in the Secretariat at the same spot where they stood earlier before being demolished. It warned of public protests if the demands are not met,” demanded All India Personal Law Board.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahman, secretary and spokesperson of AIMPLB, said, “The demolition of Masjid-e-Hashmi and Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi is unacceptable. According to Islam, the mosque land is not the property of any individual or government, but Allah. The government must fix its errors”.

For the construction of road, Qutub Shahi Masjid near High Tech city has come under authorities’ radar. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority wrecked down the old mosque’s boundary and tried to lay a road in its courtyard.