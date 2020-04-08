Targeting Muslims will not help: Bureaucrat Khan to TV channels

BHOPAL: A bureaucrat from Madhya Pradesh has taken to social media on Wednesday stating that targeting one particular religion will not help in fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets as per Times Of India reports, Niyaz Ahmed Khan, who has penned several novels, including one on the love life of jailed underworld don Abu Salem alleged that TV channels were targeting the Muslims in name of COVID-19 instead of working against the deadly disease.

“For the first time I see disease by religious angle. Disease has no religion, it is only ignorance of Tablighi jamaat. All electronic media converted the battle against Corona religious war. Is it justifying? We have fallen so low!”

He further tweeted, “We have to fight against Corona disease not against particular religion. Virus has been invented in China not by Muslims. Ignorance is the biggest enemy of man not religion. So much hate against one community will only make our country weak.”

Khan also tweeted, “In twenty first century science should rule the mind not hate and agenda. We all Indians should be united to fight against Corona not to take advantage in dirty thing. There are other things to take advantage.”

In January, the 1998 batch SAS officer had expressed his views on NRC/CAA on social media.

Earlier, Khan had expressed his fear over hate crimes and safety of the Muslim community in the country.

Khan, who is best known to be a whistleblower bureaucrat, first made headlines when he took to social media in January this year alleging discrimination in the service due to his name.

In his 13 years of service, Khan has been transferred over 21 times.

