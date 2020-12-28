Tariq Anwar stresses on discipline in Congress’ Kerala unit

Thiruvnanthapuram, Dec 28 : All India Congress Committee General Secretary Tariq Anwar on Monday stressed the need for discipline in the party’s Kerala unit.

“The foremost priority for the Congress is disciplined behaviour of its workers and leaders. For every political party, discipline is foremost. The rest will follow,” said the AICC leader who is in charge of Congress’ Kerala affairs. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

Ever since the party’s defeat in recent local body elections, swords were out in the Congress as several leaders flayed KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. However, it is learnt that the high command is not keen on any action against the big three.

As the electoral drubbing brought up dissident voices, the AICC deputed Anwar to do the firefighting in the southern state. He has said that the Congress did not face a major drubbing in the local body polls and that there was not much reduction in vote share of the party.

Anwar told the media that he would report the grass-roots condition of the party in Kerala to AICC President Sonia Gandhi for corrective measures. He, however, did not elaborate.

Anwar, it is learnt, may recommend major changes in the party’s lower levels, including the District Congress Committees. Party leaders cutting across group affiliations have petitioned the AICC for a total overhaul of several DCCs.

A senior leader of the Congress, who was privy to party meetings, told IANS: “The Congress will indeed take major corrective measures, but there will not be any changes in the KPCC leadership. The changes will be concentrated at the levels of DCC and local committees.”

