Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorates due to post-Covid complications

Guwahati, Nov 21 : Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications besides multi-organ failure, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Following post-Covid-19 complications, the 85-year-old veteran politician, who was on Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV) since he was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 and he was put under invasive ventilation.

Sarma said that on Saturday afternoon Gogoi’s condition deteriorated with problems in breathing and then the doctors started an intubation ventilator, which is machine driven ventilation.

“The doctors are trying hard to revive his organs with medicines and other medical methods. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis,” the Health Minister said, adding that the next 48-72 hours are very critical and the doctors are doing everything possible.

He said that the doctors of GMCH are in constant touch with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and his conditions are not allowed to shift him outside the state for medical treatment.

Family members are being regularly updated with Gogoi’s condition and treatment procedure.

Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after he recovered from the Covid-19 infection and other post-recovery complications after more than 60 days.

He was administered plasma therapy and subsequently became stable.

The octogenarian Congress leader was under observation of the team of nine doctors at his official residence.

Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

