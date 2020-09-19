Task force arrests two for selling Mephentermine injection

By SM Bilal Published: 19th September 2020 10:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a joint operation the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Drug inspector apprehended two persons who illegally supplying Mephentermine sulphate 30mg/ml injections without any valid licence.

The police seized 150 Mephentermine sulphate 30mg/ml injections from their possession

According to the sources, Mohammed Shah Fahad a resident Al-Jubail Colony, Chandrayangutta and Shaik Abdul Owais a resident Chanchalguda selling of Mephentermine Sulphate injection illegally.

Shah Fahad has worked as a Medical representative in a Pharma company and he gained enough knowledge in medical field and diverted his attention towards selling of Mephentermine Sulphate injection.

The injection is used by the youth in order to increase the growth of body muscles, in this connection the prime accused along with his friend Shaik Abdul Owais hatched a plan to purchase the injections to sell the same in the market.

READ:  Secunderabad: Fire at shop in Monda market brought under control

They were selling these injections in the market and to needy customers on huge profit illegally. In the market the injection is being used in the Gyms, in athletic performance, in strength exercises by the youth to increase their endurance and to increase muscles in Gym workouts.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close