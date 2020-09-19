Task force arrests two for selling Mephentermine injection

Hyderabad: In a joint operation the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Drug inspector apprehended two persons who illegally supplying Mephentermine sulphate 30mg/ml injections without any valid licence.

The police seized 150 Mephentermine sulphate 30mg/ml injections from their possession

According to the sources, Mohammed Shah Fahad a resident Al-Jubail Colony, Chandrayangutta and Shaik Abdul Owais a resident Chanchalguda selling of Mephentermine Sulphate injection illegally.

Shah Fahad has worked as a Medical representative in a Pharma company and he gained enough knowledge in medical field and diverted his attention towards selling of Mephentermine Sulphate injection.

The injection is used by the youth in order to increase the growth of body muscles, in this connection the prime accused along with his friend Shaik Abdul Owais hatched a plan to purchase the injections to sell the same in the market.

They were selling these injections in the market and to needy customers on huge profit illegally. In the market the injection is being used in the Gyms, in athletic performance, in strength exercises by the youth to increase their endurance and to increase muscles in Gym workouts.