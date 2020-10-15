Task force busts Gutkha racket in city, 63 Lakh worth packets seized

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force have busted a racket involved in manufacturing and sale of banned Gutkha in Hyderabad. During the operation, the police have seized noxious Gutkha worth 63,96,000.

The accused persons Mohammed Hassanuddin, Mohammed Mazaruddin and Mohammed Atif are own brothers and organizing Gutka business.

Adressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed media that for developing their business Mohammed Hassanuddin and others engaged associates Akthar of Shalibanda, Yaseen of Bhavani Nagar, Maqbool of Talabkatta, Dastagir Abbas Miya of Hassan nagar,(Godown incharge) and Mirza Fazil Hussian Baig of Yakutpura (Transporting agent) and they are running their business clandestinely.

The main accused personscame into contact with Gutkasupplier Rizwan of Bidar, Karnataka State and the organizers are purchasing huge quantity of Noxious Gutka on lower price, transporting from Bidar to Hyderabad in various goods vehicles and selling the same to known and needy customers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh States on high price and earn easy money illegally.

The associates contacts pan shop vendors, Kirana shop holders at various places and supply gutkaon commission basis.

“For storage of huge quantity of Gutka packets, they hire godown in the outskirts of the City for easy dumping, they also shifting their godown from one place to another place to avoid police surveillance” said Anjani Kumar.