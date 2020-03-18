Task force police arrests 8 Inter students for malpractice

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force on Wednesday arrested eight students who were allegedly resorting to malpractice in Intermediate examination in Towlichowki area of Hyderabad.

In a joint operation Task force police along with educational department officials on Wednesday apprehended eight students who were appearing for chemistry paper of Intermediate second year exams at a junior college in Tolichowki.

“The management of the college collected between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000 for helping the eight students in writing the examination. They arranged some persons to write examination on behalf of them at the institution,” said DCP Task Force Radha Kishan Rao

On credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force along with the officials of the Board of Intermediate raided the examination centre and caught the eight students. The persons who were writing examination on behalf of them along with the some staff members of the college were also caught.

Four staff members of the college were also caught during the operation

