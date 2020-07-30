Task force police arrests notorious chain snatcher

Hyderabad: The Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force, East Zone Team on Thursday apprehended one notorious interstate chain snatcher and recovered stolen property from his possession.

Addressing a press conference Police Commissioner, Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed that Shanker Rao Biradar, who committed bike thefts and chain snatchings in the limits of PS Langerhouse, Kachiguda and SR Nagar.

The offender hails from Prakash Nagar, Latur District of Maharashtra State. He is notorious interstate chain Snatcher and earlier in the month of September-2018 he was arrested by Hadapsar Police station of Pune city, Maharashtra as he was involved in 47 cases. After the release from jail he again involved in snatchings in Hyderabad.

The case is detected by watching CCTV footages, using Photo enhancement software, ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management System) and other advance technologies

The police recovered 2 gold mangalsutram chains weighing about 5.5 tulas and one Bajaj Pulsar 150 cc Bike from his possession.