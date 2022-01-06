Task force police busts interstate drug trafficking gang, 7 held

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s task force on Thursday arrested seven members of three gangs involved in drugs trafficking racket . Police Commissioner Hyderabad CV Anand said that they had seized 99 grams of cocaine 45 grams of MDMA, 17 LSDE and 27 ecstasy tablets. all worth sixteen lakh rupees Speaking to media persons he said that the kingpin of the trafficking racket was one tony Nigerian national.

In the first case Imran Babu Shaik a native of Mumbai, Maharashtra State. He is main associate of Drug peddler Tony (Nigerian). Imran arranging local agents at Mumbai and through them Tony supplying Drug to Hyderabad by taking shelters in OYO lodges and deliver drug to consumers in Hyderabad.

He said that the accused had appointed agents and was carrying out his illegal Acts with the help of his agents. He said that the agents of the accused were supplying the drugs to other states of the country. CV Anand said that they had conducted a decoy operation and brought the accused to the city . He said that the two accused checked into a hotel at Punjagutta and added that they arrested the accused at the hotel.

In a similar case the accused Syed Khaiser Hussain came into contact with two Inter State drug peddlers Syed Rashid Ahmed Khan and Najbul Hasan Shaik. All together hatched a plan to sell drugs in Hyderabad to get easy income. The accused persons were purchasing drugs Cocaine & MDMA from drug peddler Ibrahim a native of Mumbai, for Rs.3,000/- per gram and selling the same for Rs.10,000/- per gram at Hyderabad.

In the third operation, the accused A.R.Anirudh hatched a plan to purchase the above said drugs on lower price at Goa and sell the same to needy customers in Hyderabad on higher price and started purchasing the drugs