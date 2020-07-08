Task force police busts robbery gang in city,5 held

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force police on Wednesday busted a dacoity gang involved in a robbery under Afzalganj police station limits in city.

Addressing a press conference Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar told that, Syed Farooq Pasha is the kingpin of this gang and presently working in Pharmacy shop at Koti. Since his income was meager and not sufficient to maintain his family expenditure, he decided to earn easy money by committing offences.

In this process, he observed one person opposite to his pharmacy about carrying of cash bag daily by locking his shop while going home. Farooq hatched a plan to rob the cash bag by forming a gang.

He along with four others Syed Fayaz Imran @ Fajju, Amer Khan, Mohammed Waseem and Syed Abdul Khader Hussain and Sameer. He promised them to pay share on which they all agreed.

On July 4, the accused persons planned to committ daocity, meanwhile Fayaz along with his four other gang members reached near Amruth Bar, Putlibowli and sent Faisal to keep a watch and inform about their target’s movements nearby his shop.

When their target reached near u-turn at Putlibowli and they attacked with screw driver and stabbed victim and robbed one bag containing cash Rs.3,30,000/- and sped away from the spot. Later the victim was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The Task force east zone team detected the case and arrested five persons. Police have seized 2.65 lakh cash, 2 daggers, 10 mobile phones and two two-wheelers from the accused. The gang members have been accused of murder and theft in the past. Various cases have been registered against them at the four police stations under Cyberabad and Hyderabad.