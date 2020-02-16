Task force raids Hookah parlour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sleuths of commissioner’s task force raided illegal hookah parlour in HYderabad. The police seized hookah pots and other equipment along with Rs 20,000.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the building on SD Road Secundrabad, where D Lokesh and P Shiva Kumar, with the assistance of Manas, Thang Zioulin and P Vinod, were running the hookah parlour.
“The management was violating the COTP Act and the Hyderabad City Police Act and not adhering to guidelines,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.
The five persons, along with the property, were handed over to the Begumpet police for further action.