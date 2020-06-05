TASLPA hosts ‘Aphasia awareness month’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Association (TASLPA), as part of its initiative to create awareness about Aphasia, is hosting Aphasia Tele-rehab, to commemorate the ‘Aphasia Awareness Month’inJune.

Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder which impairs the ability to process language, due to brain damage in the patient of brain stroke. Patients suffering from Aphasia can avail the opportunity by calling 9347696528 or visit the website: www.taslpa.com

Aphasia impairs the ability to speak and understand others, though it doesn’t impact intelligence. Most such patients also experience difficulty in reading and writing.The number of persons with Aphasia (PWA) in our country is estimated to be around two million. Ifthe ailment is identified and treated early,the recovery outcomes will be good.

Each year TASLPA conducts different awareness programs in the month of June. This year due to the existing COVID-19 conditions in India, it aims to reach the unreached through Tele-rehab. As part of Tele-rehabilitation, patients will be tested and given advice by the speech therapist from their own locations using e-resources.

This will not only help in dealing with the communication problems of the patient but also improve the quality of life of that individual on the whole.

