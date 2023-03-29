Tata Advanced Systems to make Airbus cargo doors at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Airbus has awarded Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) a contract to produce cargo and bulk cargo doors for the A320neo aircraft series.

According to a press release, TASL will manufacture these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad utilising cutting-edge robotics and automation technologies, and each shipset will have two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door.

The deal was signed here on Wednesday by Airbus Senior Vice President (Aerostructure Procurement) Olivier Cauquil and TASL Vice President (Aerostructure and Aero-Engines) Masood Hussainy.

Airbus now purchases components and services worth $735 million per year from over 100 Indian vendors.

Airbus India and South Asia president and Managing Director Remi Maillard said: “When it comes to supporting the development of India’s industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to ‘Make-in-India’ for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

“In TASL, we have a most trusted and able partner that will support the ramp-up of our A320neo family aircraft that has been the poster child of democratisation and transformation of India’s aviation sector. We will continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India,” Maillard said.

Commenting on the contract, TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh said, “We have an ongoing relationship with Airbus based on trust and operational excellence, and this new contract win will further bolster our partnership in aerospace manufacturing in India.”

Airbus will also build the C295 military aircraft Final Assembly Line (FAL) with TASL in Gujarat, the first concrete, large-scale Make-in-India manufacturing aerospace programme in the private sector.