Tata Altroz handover to Tokyo Olympics athletes

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 26th August 2021 5:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Athletes who took part in the the Tokyo Olympics 2020 pose for a group photo with Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) Shailesh Chandra during a event to felicitate them with Tata Altroz hatchback, in New Delhi, Thursday, August, 26,2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: President of Tata Motors, PVBU, Shailesh Chandra hands over ‘Tata Altroz’ to discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, during an event in New Delhi, Thursday, August 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: President of Tata Motors, PVBU, Shailesh Chandra hands over ‘Tata Altroz’ to boxer Satish Kumar, during an event in New Delhi, Thursday, August 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

